NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — One of the largest private sector labor contracts in the United States is set to expire on July 31st at midnight. United Parcel Service, or UPS, Teamsters will start voting this week to authorize the union’s leaders to call a strike in the event that a new five-year contract agreement cannot be reached before that date.

UPS drivers are part of America’s largest union. According to Teamsters, drivers, preloaders, and leaders are fighting for better working conditions like better pay, hours, vacation, paid time off, getting air conditioning installed in UPS trucks, and more. UPS reported its largest profits in history in 2022 at $13.9 B. The growth of online purchases in recent years has made the company and its drivers more crucial for many families and households around the country.

UPS leaders say they have come to many agreements on the new contract that teamsters and leaders have been negotiating on since April. But if UPS does not meet the demands of the Teamsters, picket lines will go up on August 1. If this happens, the strike will be one of the largest in American history.