US Forest Service working to contain 2 wildfires in western ND

The U.S. Forest Service is working to contain two wildfires burning in western North Dakota.

The Elkhorn wildfire in Billings County has burned 3,026 acres and the Sand Creek wildfire on the Little Missouri National Grassland in McKenzie County has burned 500 acres as of about 5:30 p.m., according to Badlands Search & Rescue Service.

Credit: Badlands Search & Rescue Service

The map on the left shows the area the two wildfires are burning. The other areas outlined and shaded in red are burn scars from previous wildfires.

The Elkhorn wildfire is 50 percent contained and the Sand Creek wildfire is zero percent contained. As of now, both fires are listed as “undetermined” in how they started.

This is a developing story. Stick with KX News for updates.