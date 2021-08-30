US Marshals arrest Kamauri Kennedy, suspect in June 3 Minot murder, in Detroit

Kamauri Kennedy, who was wanted in connection to the early June death of Domonique Kelley, has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Detroit, according to the Minot Police Department.

Domonique Kelley’s body was found in a burned vehicle on June 3, and on June 29, police began searching for Kennedy as a person of interest.

Police said shortly after discovering Kelley’s body, a residence associated with Kennedy was intentionally burned. Kennedy was also believed to have taken the Chrysler 300, which was later found in Minnesota and also burned.

Minot police say the Ward County States Attorney’s Office will begin the extradition process to bring Kennedy to Ward County.

He is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.