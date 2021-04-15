US Secretary of Labor says his main goal is to get people back into the workforce

KX spoke with the U.S. Secretary of Labor who says his main goal is to get people back into the workforce.

Marty Walsh was previously the mayor of Boston and a former Labor Union member.

He says as communities recover from the pandemic, the plan is to make investments into job training programs, unemployment and childcare.

Walsh also says for a more hands-on economy like North Dakota has, the pandemic needs to be under control.

He says it’s going to take a team effort to restore confidence in the workforce.

“I think the fear that came with that, it’s still lingering today. But we have to collectively work together to get our Americans back into the workforce. Quite honestly it’s a worldwide problem, not just an American problem. It’s countries all over the world,” explained Walsh.

Walsh says one of the main focuses right now is to ensure that those on unemployment are receiving benefits because states, cities and towns are still struggling to get people their benefits.