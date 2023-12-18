BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The USDA has announced that it will be funding improvement projects for Tribal Colleges in North Dakota — including HVAC updates, concrete and road repairs, and even outside classroom expansions.

USDA’s Rural Development awarded the grant to 5 of North Dakota’s Tribal schools, including Bismarck’s own United Tribes Technical College. The grant amounts to just over one million dollars, and funding can cover up to 95% of project costs — which means that our local schools will not need to put up a lot of money up front.

“It’s open every year,” explains USDA Rural Development’s State Director Erin Oban, “as long as Congress provides the funding, and the president prioritizes those programs. Any tribal college gets to apply, and assuming it’s an eligible use of that program, they can access those dollars to support improvements they need to make to their campus.”

Every tribe in our state will be eligible to receive these funds for their schools.