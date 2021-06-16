USDA releases $1 billion for farmers affected by drought, fires, floods

Farmers in North Dakota have been hit with flooding, wildfires and a drought costing farmers across the state.

But now, financial help is on the way.

Sen. Kevin Cramer announced Tuesday the USDA released $1 billion to the farmers suffering losses.

He said the payments will go through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency and are capped at $125,000 per farmer.

The goal is to help farmers with much needed repairs.

Those approved for payments through the WHIP+ program will also receive the second half of their payments.

Cramer says this, among other bills, is crucial for our agriculture industry.

“That’s why the infrastructure bill is so important, to make sure we have highways, bridges, rail systems, ports, and waterways that allow our crops to get to the hungry people around the world,” said Cramer.

He said the payments will be issued to the producers who qualify in a lump sum.