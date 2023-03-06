BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that the Biden-Harris Administration will be investing in meat processing across the US as part of their plan to create a stronger and fair meat supply chain.

At the National Farmer’s Union convention in San Francisco, Secretary Vilsack announced that the USDA would be providing $89 million in grants under the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program (MPILP) to aid independent processors by increasing available funding, remove bottlenecks, and create more opportunities for small businesses — including those here in North Dakota.

The investment will contribute $5 million to the Lewis and Clark Development Group in North Dakota. The development group has a 20-year relationship with Cloverdale Fooods, who the group will assist in a growth plan dedicated to supporting local pork and cattle producers and investing in local communities. As part of the plan, Cloverdale also expects to create 225 jobs in the state. The investment lines up with supporting the Administration’s action plan, which has been dedicating resources towards expanding independent processing capacity.

“USDA Rural Development previously awarded a $10 million grant to Lewis and Clark Development Group to establish a revolving loan fund specifically to support North Dakota producers, North Dakota processors, and North Dakota consumers,” said ND’s USDA Rural Development State Director Oban in a press release. “The addition of this $5 million award will increase the capacity of Lewis and Clark to partner with additional meat processors across the state and improve their access to capital for years to come.”

Last Fall, the USDA awarded $75 million to eight nonprofit lenders in seven states. To learn more about the organization in North Dakota, visit this page on their website.