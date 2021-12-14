Use of manure growing in popularity amid rising fertilizer prices

The highest rate of inflation in recent history is impacting many industries across North Dakota, including agriculture.

In fact, the price of fertilizer has some farmers in the state looking for alternatives, with manure making a comeback as a popular, cost-effective solution.

Experts say there are several options for producers to use in their fields, such as sheep, hog and poultry.

And these solutions are natural and good for the environment because they create a high carbon concentration in the soil while also reducing atmospheric carbon levels.

However, soil experts like Dr. Chris Augustin say there are things you need to be aware of when you’re using it.

“We need to be cognisant of our public waterways, and so you shouldn’t be applying it right up to the creek that runs by that parcel,” said Augustin.

As good of an option as this may be, experts urge producers to check their local regulations on manure use.

Regulations are different depending on the area you live and can include restrictions such as acreage limits.