USPS asking North Dakotans to help clear the way for mail carriers

Mail carriers of North Dakota need your help. The United States Postal Service is asking you to fix and remove anything that could make it difficult for mail to be delivered to your home.

Harsh winters, like the ones we see in North Dakota, often wear and tear on our mailboxes.

Also, when seasons change, birds and wasps may even build nests, preventing deliveries.

Floyd Wagoner, a spokesperson for the Postal Service, says it’s about cutting down on confusion, visibility and safety.

“Our request is to make sure that access is free and clear. If the mailbox is fallen away from the door-side delivery or the mailbox. The curb. If it’s fallen over, technically we don’t have to deliver the mail at that point because it’s an unsafe condition” said Wagoner.

Wagoner says if mail can’t be delivered to your home, you will get notified and have the ability to pick up your letters from the post office.

To make sure your mailbox is up to par, click here for the Postal Service’s guidelines.