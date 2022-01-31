Utility rates are going up for Williston residents starting Tuesday.

City officials got approval on Dec. 28 to increase water, sewer and sanitation rates.

Residents will pay about $14 more a month for these services. That means users are likely to pay at least 20 cents more per unit of water as well as 91 cents more for sewer and under$4 for garbage collection.

City Finance Director Hercules Cummings said this will help the city keep up with inflation and growing operational costs.

“As of right now, you know when such gaps exist we were having to pull from our general fund and also our gross production tax and so we’re having our taxpayers subsidize these costs, right. In this model with these rate adjustments if you use it you pay for it so it’s not the taxpayers, let’s say they don’t use the water, they don’t use the landfill, they’re not the ones paying for it,” said Cummings.

These adjusted rates come on the back of a 2020 rate study done with the support of independent utility consultants.

The city has not increased its rates in more than 10 years but from next year there will be a 3 percent automatic adjustment annually.