PILLSBURY, ND (KXNET) — A 24-year-old Valley City man was seriously hurt Thursday morning in a rollover crash near Pillsbury in southeastern North Dakota.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was heading north along North Dakota Highway 32 near Pillsbury when he apparently drove off the roadway, hit an approach, and rolled the vehicle. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for treatment of his injuries sustained in the crash. His current condition is not known.

The crash remains under investigation.