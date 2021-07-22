Vehicle crash fatalities rising in North Dakota, running ahead of 2020 and 2019

The number of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota so far in 2021 is running higher than the same period during the last two years.

That’s according to statistics from the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

According to the data, there have been 27 motor vehicle fatalities in the state since May 8, bringing the total for 2021 so far to 56.

That’s 12 more fatalities than at the same time in 2020 and 2 more than the same period in 2019.

The transportation department is releasing the information ahead of a growing bump in summer travel, especially to events such as the North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

“As more vehicles travel during the summer, we want to stress that wearing your seat belt can save your life,” says NDDOT Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon. “You can’t predict other driver’s behaviors on the road, so the best way to protect yourself against serious injury or death is by wearing your seat belt.”

Of the 2021 motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota, 58% involved people who weren’t wearing safety belts and 25% were speed-related.

The transportation department also reminds motorists that law enforcement across the state is continuing their heightened enforcement efforts as part of Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic). Summer H.E.A.T. is focusing on seat belt violations with a statewide Click it or Ticket campaign that continues through August 19.