Vehicle Drives of I-94 Grant Marsh Bridge

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol around 9:25 a.m. this morning a vehicle went off the right shoulder of an I-94 bridge between Bismarck and Mandan.

After leaving the bridge, the 2003 Dodge Durango, driven by a 24-year-old male, went into the bottom of a ditch, then continued down the ditch before vaulting off an embankment. The vehicle then went airborne and finally stopped moving on the south side of the newly constructed Lewis and Clark Riverboat building.

The driver and a passenger were transported to nearby hospitals.

The Burleigh County Water Rescue team was on scene due to information about a potential third person in the vehicle. After further investigation, authorities determined there were only two people in the vehicle.

