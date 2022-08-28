BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported a rollover crash occurring 7 miles west of Coopertown, that resulted in one male suffering serious injuries.

According to the NDHP, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on August 28, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 1 near mile marker 119, about 7 miles west of Cooperstown while towing a flatbed trailer carrying scrap metal.

While traveling, the right rear tire of the vehicle separated, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle and flatbed trailer then entered the north ditch, and the vehicle rolled onto its top.

The driver, a 24-year-old Binford man, was not restrained and was ejected in the crash. He was transported to Cooperstown Medical Center and then transported by air med to Sandford Hospital in Fargo.

The crash remains under investigation.