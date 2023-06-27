BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Company leaders with Verizon Wireless are announcing a new service expansion — which they say will bring faster internet speed to 30 towns around North Dakota.

Verizon’s Vice President of Engineering and Operations Dean Brauer says the company worked out an agreement to expand 5G ultra-wideband coverage by acquiring more C-Band spectrum.

For people who use Verizon, company leaders say people will soon enjoy faster download speed, the ability to stream movies in HD, and video calls and chats with clear sound and video.

Brauer says to make the project happen in North Dakota, technicians upgraded fiber optic cable links, and increased the capacity of the fiber connections in many cell sites. These upgraded cable links can now carry ten times the data of previous iterations.

“Increased capacity and lower latencies,” states Brauer. “So basically, it can do more, and wait less time. From the time you click a button on your device — phone, laptop, or otherwise — to connect to the network, you get the response you’re looking for. In today’s terms, that’s the primary benefit that the customers are going to see.”

Verizon says the new coverage will improve service in Crosby, Columbus, Flaxton, Sherwood, Mohall, Westhope, Willow City, Belcourt, Rolla, Starkweather, Devils Lake, Anamoose, Velva, Williston, Newtown, Killdeer, Beach, Center, New Rockford, Jamestown, Gackle, Ashley, Grafton, Wahpeton, Drayton, Buxton, Valley City, Oriska, Forman, and Ludden.