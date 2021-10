A fire near Dunn Center has shut down a section of Highway 200.

According to a Facebook post from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, a “very large” fire is burning just east of Dunn Center between miles 108 and 110.

Due to the heavy smoke, that section of the highway has been shut down. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area so first responders can extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. Stick with KX News for updates.