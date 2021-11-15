Veterans Voices: Ray Brooks shares about his 24 years in the US Air Force

Coming from a military family, serving our country is nothing unusual for Air Force veteran Ray Brooks.

“My father served in the Air Force, my cousin served in the Air Force, he retired from the Air Force, my father only did a couple of years. My cousins served in the Air Force, and I have a couple of cousins in the Army right now,” Brooks said.

Brooks continued that legacy by also enlisting in the United States Air Force.

“I joined the Air Force because I wanted to serve my country. This is the greatest country in the world. I wanted to get out and see the world and the Air Force was the best place to go,” he said.

He spent 24 years in the military and worked with aircrew flight equipment.

“A lot of my friends liked to get in and get out really quick and spend four years, but I just decided I wanted to stay in and gave what I needed to give to this country,” Brooks said.

He also has a fascination with aviation, which translated well to his more than two decades in the Air Force.

“I always had been that little kid who had the airplanes hanging from the ceiling and I was just always into aviation,” Brooks said.

Brooks also has the Air Force to thank for getting him to North Dakota.

He is a proud New York Giants fan, a father and a husband.

“It’s a huge honor to be married to a veteran and that’s a badge that I carry. I’m not a veteran but that’s a badge that I carry for him and I’m proud of,” Ray’s wife, Lonna Brooks, said.

Brooks retired in 2015 but says it still feels great when people take the time to just say thank you. One place he served in is Okinawa, Japan.