Veterans Voices: Retired Sgt. Major Tony Hillig

Here at KX News we’re proud of our armed forces, and the Veterans that have served our country.
That’s why over the next month, we’re telling stories of our local community Veterans in a special series called Veterans Voices.

On October 21 on KX News at 10, we hear from Retired Sgt. Major Tony Hillig. The story of his more than 20 years in the Army, and how he’s now transitioning to civilian life.

“It has given me experiences that could be beneficial. But, it doesn’t entitle me to anything. We chose that way of life,” says Sgt. Major Hillig.

Join us tonight at 10 as anchor Nicholas Quallich shares Hillig’s story.

Veteran's Resources

USDeptofVA
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
wounded-warrior
Wounded Warrior Project
VRC
Veterans Resource Centers of America
Military One Source
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
MVRC
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)

