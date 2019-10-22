Veterans Voices

Veterans Voices: Retired Staff Sgt. Jessica Petrick

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here at KX News we’re proud of our armed forces, and the Veterans who have served our country.
That’s why over the next month, we’re telling stories of our local community Veterans in a special series called Veterans Voices.

On Tuesday, October 22 on KX News at 10, we hear from Staff Sgt. Jessica Petrick. She joined the National Guard following September 11, 2001.

Petrick tells us about her 6 years in the Guard, and how she finally found her purpose.

“You come home and you don’t really know where your place is in the world. Then you kind of find yourself,” says Petrick.

Join us tonight at 10 as anchor Alysia Huck shares Petrick’s story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veteran's Resources

USDeptofVA
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
wounded-warrior
Wounded Warrior Project
VRC
Veterans Resource Centers of America
Military One Source
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
MVRC
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)

Recent Videos

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22"

A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning"

Salted Lands Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salted Lands Council"

BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2"

Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig"

Stutsman County Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stutsman County Flooding"

Teen Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Driving"

Angelic Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angelic Gardens"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

CANNONBALL RISING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CANNONBALL RISING"

SM Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Football"

Bowman Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Football"

Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tips"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21"

Habitat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Habitat"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Chronic Wasting Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronic Wasting Disease"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/21"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge