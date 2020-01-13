Victim identified in Minot murder

New Developments in Sunday’s murder in Minot.

The 29-year-old victim has been identified as Dominick Stephens of Minot.

There are no suspects in custody. Minot Police said they have looked at some individuals they believe to be involved.

Police believe this was a targeted event, which is why they believe the public is not in danger.

“We have every reason to believe that this was targeted,” said Justin Sundheim, Minot investigations captain. “And as a result of that, that’s why we do not believe or have any indication that it was random by any means. We believe that it was a very targeted incident.”

New information at today’s press conference includes that there was a passenger in the vehicle along with the victim.

He is considered a witness. He was unharmed in the shooting.

Shots are believed to have started in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive in NW Minot, into the area of 13th Street Northwest.

A car is believed to have been chasing the victim’s car and shooting at it.

The model of both vehicles is being withheld.

The victim’s car later crashed near the Minot State Dome, where the victim was transferred to the hospital and died.

Police said surveillance video has been coming in from the public but they are still asking for more involvement from people living in the area.

Sundheim said they have been following leads all day.

They are also willing to take anonymous tips. They won’t comment on a motive at this time, or what type of gun was used.

“We do believe that there are multiple people in our community that know what happened and we do ask them to reach out to us, even if it is anonymous,” said Sundheim.

“There’s a number of different ways to reach out to us through our website, through social media, they can reach out to us. And if remaining anonymous is something that they want to do, we are definitely going to listen to anybody that wants to come forward and provide us information.”

A neighbor in the area told KX News on Sunday they hear about 15 gunshots.

The police would not say how many gunshots were involved. An autopsy is expected to be finalized today on Stephens.