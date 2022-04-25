BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department has identified the victim of the shooting that took place in northwest Minot on Friday, April 22 as Alexander R. Eckert, a 22-year-old man from Minot.

Minot police responded to the northwest Minot address on a report of an unresponsive male lying in front of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the Minot Police Department Investigations Division at 701-852-0111.