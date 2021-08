The Defense: Attorney Bruce D. Quick

The Prosecution: Attorney Gabrielle Joy Goter

On day 14 of the Chad Isaak trial overall, the prosecution and the defense presented their closing arguments to the jury.

Chad Isaak is accused of killing four people at RJR Maintenance and Management on the morning of April 1st, 2019.

Chad Isaak on Aug. 19, day 14 of his trial

Full video of the State presenting their closing argument is below:

Full video of the Defense presenting their closing argument is below: