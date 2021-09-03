VIDEO: Dashcam shows car chase and capture of Minot murder suspect Kamauri Kennedy

Video released this week from Michigan authorities shows police arrest and capture Kamauri Kennedy in a wild car chase on Aug. 30.

Kennedy was wanted on warrants issued by the Minot Police Department for Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder of a Minot woman, Domonique Kelley.

Kelley was found in a burned vehicle in Minot on June 3, 2021.

On June 28, police began searching for Kennedy as a person of interest. In a press release, Minot officials said they established Kennedy had ties to the victim, Domonique Kelley. Shortly after Kelley’s body was discovered, a residence associated with Kennedy was intentionally burned.

Police were also searching for two suspicious vehicles: A black 2017 Yukon Denali and a gray 2013 Chrysler 300. Both are reported stolen.

The Chrysler 300 was later found in Minnesota and also burned.

Kamauri Kennedy arrest

Kamauri Kennedy was apprehended by the US Marshals Service in Michigan on August 30.

The intense video from that day was shared in a Facebook Post by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department in Mount Clemens, MI.

The nearly 13- minute video starts with one of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department sergeants following up on a request from undercover agents with the U.S. Marshall’s service. They were called to assist in making a traffic stop on the homicide suspect, Kamauri Kennedy.

Kennedy was driving a Town and Country minivan, traveling north on a street in Mount Clemens. The mini-van was spotted at Groesbeck and Cass. The sergeant then began to follow the mini-van, activating lights and sirens as the suspect began to flee on the shoulder.

In the dashcam footage, the sergeant is heard saying, “Looks like he’s going to run guys, he’s on the shoulder.” The sergeant later established there was a passenger in the vehicle.

The video continues with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department sergeant in pursuit, Kennedy at times reaching speeds of 80 to 100 MPH, and the sergeant describing traffic as heavy at some points while communicating with dispatch.

During the police pursuit, Kennedy drove recklessly through a sidewalk on a busy street, cut through a gas station, and dodged a bus at a busy intersection.

Towards the end of the video, the sergeant is joined by a Macomb County Sheriff’s deputy. His dash camera video is displayed on the right-hand side of the screen. The body camera video in the right-hand bottom corner is that of the deputy.

Although injured, the deputy ultimately ended the chase and was able to apprehend the suspect. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Multiple vehicles were damaged.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office reports that Kennedy and the passenger were taken into custody without injury.

Kennedy is expected to be extradited to North Dakota to stand trial for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

KX News cut the audio at the end of the video as there was explicit language.