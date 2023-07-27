(KXNET) — The Village Family Service Center is dropping two programs in North Dakota and Minnesota to focus on behavioral health needs.

In an announcement Thursday, the organization said it will gradually discontinue its Adoption and Pregnancy Programs, as well as its Financial Resource Center to concentrate its resources on counseling so it can, “better address the growing behavioral health needs of the community.”

According to Village Family Services, the Financial Resource Center and the Adoption and Pregnancy programs have seen a steep decline in appointment requests. Since 2018, there has been a 70 percent decrease in adoption placements and a 57 percent decrease in clients served by the Financial Resource Center.

In 2022, the two programs combined saw less than three percent of the total clients served by The Village.

Additionally, the programs have faced challenges such as increased competition from national for-profit entities and rising operating costs, Village officials said.

The Village’s Board of Directors, which consists of community members, agreed the best course

of action for the organization was to discontinue the programs and focus on more prevalent

community needs such as mental health, employee assistance programs, and addiction

counseling.

“By consolidating our resources, we can more effectively meet the increasing behavioral health

needs in North Dakota and Minnesota,” said Village Board of Directors Chairperson Louise Dardis. “I would like to express my gratitude for the exceptional quality that these services provided throughout the years.”