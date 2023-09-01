BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new series of limited-edition figurines are coming to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum which are sure to delight fans and alumni of North Dakota State University.

The new officially licensed designs feature two vintage depictions of the NDSU bison, and join the collection of university-themed selections made by the Hall of Fame — including three recently-arrived depictions of the school’s mascot, Thundar. These new bobbleheads are being released in conjunction with the start of the 2023-2024 school year, as well as the Bison’s first football game taking place on Saturday, September 2.

Each Thundar Bobblehead is individually numbered out of 2,023 in existence. These models are available for $35 each, or $100 for a set of three. These model mascots are currently available at this link, or at the NDSU Bookstore.

All Vintage NDSU Bobbleheads are individually numbered out of only 1,000 in production, and are expected to ship in October. These items are available on the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store at this link. Vintage Bobbleheads are $35 each, or $65 for a set of two. An $8 flat-rate shipping charge will be added to all orders.

To learn more about the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, visit this page.