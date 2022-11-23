NEW ENGLAND, ND (KXNET) — In-person visitation at the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center has been restored — at least through mid-December.

According to a social post on the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Facebook page, in-person visits will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 26, December 3 and December 10.

Earlier this month, the center canceled in-person visitation until further notice due to staff shortages.

The Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center is located in New England.

Normal in-person visiting hours at the center are usually Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and weekends, according to a post on the women’s center Facebook page.