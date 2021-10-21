Vitalant warns of critical blood, platelet shortage in the Dakotas

Vitalant is facing a critical blood and platelet shortage in North and South Dakota, and they’re asking all eligible donors to donate now.

In a Facebook post, Vitalant – Dakotas said blood donations are going out to hospital patients quicker than they’re coming in, especially type O blood — which is at its lowest level in more than a year.

The post says they have less than the needed four-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply for type O.

If you’d like to help replenish Vitalant’s supply, click here to donate and schedule an appointment.

