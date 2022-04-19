KX News has confirmed Vogel Law Firm is representing Sen. Ray Holmberg (R-Grand Forks).

Holmberg will be represented by criminal defense attorney Mark Friese.

This comes after Dem-NPL Chairman Patrick Hart called on Holmberg to step down and release text messages Holmberg exchanged with an incarcerated child porn suspect, Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier.

Grand Forks County Jail records confirm Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages when Morgan-Derosier was jailed.

A phone number used by Holmberg was among those the 34-year-old texted in flurries of communication on August 23-24 when Morgan-Derosier was incarcerated last year.

A jail official has confirmed that inmates can pay money to use a text messaging service in jail, which is what Morgan-Derosier did.

As the chair of Legislative Management, Holmberg holds the power to allocate millions in federal relief funds.

Hart’s call on Holmberg to step down said, in part: “instead of working to come up with creative solutions to fix problems in our state, he’s exchanging text messages with someone who has been federally indicted for child porn, sexual abuse, and trafficking.”

Friese has agreed to talk with KX News on Wednesday.

Holmberg is North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator.