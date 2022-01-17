Volunteers needed in search for missing Montana woman Katelynn Berry

Police are asking for volunteers to assist in a search for Katelynn Berry, a Montana woman who’s been missing since Dec. 21, 2021.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Police Department are asking for all volunteers who can assist in the search for Berry to report to the Richland County Fire Station on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Sidney police say the following is required of volunteers:

Be available from 8 a.m. until your team’s search is complete (about two to six hours)

Bring a valid photo ID and health insurance information (in case of injury)

Be 18 or older

Must be able to walk/hike long distances and in all types of terrains

Dress in layers and appropriate gear for changing weather temperatures and conditions

Wear boots or other appropriate footwear for protection against snow and water, as well as debris on the ground that can be sharp and dangerous

Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated

Police say no cell phones, pictures or videos may be taken before, during or after the search and all volunteer information is confidential.

“This volunteer assignment may cause stress, anxiety, fear, or other strong emotions. We ask that if you are a family member, close friend or experience any of these emotions that you refrain from this assignment. We value our volunteers’ mental health and want to ensure your service does not cause you any of these emotions that could potentially put your safety at risk,” the Facebook post also said.

Any questions or concerns can be sent to Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft at 406-433-2210 or through the Sidney Police Department Facebook page.