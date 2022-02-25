The public is being asked to join in on a search for Valene Littlebird, who was last seen or heard from in June of 2021.

The search for Littlebird will be Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27 in Bismarck, according to the Sahnish Scouts of North Dakota Facebook page. The public is being asked to meet at the Sacred Pipe Resource Center in Mandan at 9 a.m. and to dress warmly.

Littlebird was reported missing on Jan. 21, 2022, by a family member. Her last known whereabouts were in Bismarck and Fort Yates.

Courtesy: Sahnish Scouts of North Dakota

She’s described as a Native American woman, 5’5″ and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Littlebird was reported to be homeless and had been staying with friends. It’s unknown where she may be staying or who with.

For more information, you can contact Lissa Yellow Bird – Chase at 701-893-6841.

Sahnish Scouts was founded in 2013 by Yellow Bird, along with family and friends, to respond to the disappearances of people in the Bakken oilfields in North Dakota.