Vote for ND Highway Patrol in the 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

North Dakota Highway Patrol entry in the 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest | Courtesy: NDHP

Do you think the North Dakota Highway Patrol has the best-looking cruiser in the country? Now’s your chance to cast a vote to let them know!

The 2021 Best Looking Cruiser, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, is an annual contest that encourages state law enforcement agencies to submit a photo of their cruiser that represents their state.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and in the January month of the 2022 AAST calendar. The top 13 finishers will also earn a spot on the calendar.

Last year, Georgia State Patrol won the contest.

Voting is open until Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. Click here to vote.