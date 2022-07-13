MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The man found guilty in a Morton County hit and run will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Wednesday, District Court Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Wade Bison to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also ordered Bison to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.

On March 21, Bison drove a pickup into 77-year-old Erwin Leon Geigle on the west side of Mandan High School near the All Seasons Arena.

After repeatedly running over Geigle, Bison fled the scene.

In addition to murder, Bison will serve his five other sentences concurrently, including terrorizing, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license.