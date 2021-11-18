Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $44,000 in Bismarck, $42,000 in Minot

The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bismarck and Minot each raised thousands of dollars to help provide people in the local community with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers with free care and support services.

Bismarck surpassed their $35,000 goal by raising $44,614. Minot nearly reached their $50,000 goal by raising $42,948.

Director of Communications Dawn Klehr says in North Dakota, there are more than 15,000 people living with the disease and 19,000 caregivers.

Across the United States, more than 6 million people are living with Alzheimer’s.

Although the walk is over, you can still donate in Bismarck and Minot until Dec. 31.