BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center Sunday night.

The center is an unfenced, minimum-security facility for residents with minimum custody requirements located in Bismarck.

Russell Dean Brown

Russell Dean Brown, 54, was last seen around 8:00 p.m., June 25, wearing a white t-shirt, dark gray shorts, long white socks, and white tennis shoes. Brown is Caucasian, 6’0″, 165 pounds with blue eyes, bald head with salt and pepper facial hair.

Brown is serving a sentence for terrorizing with a weapon in Cass County and was scheduled for good time release in November 2024.

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol at 701-328-9921.