Walmart has sent an email message to many of its customers telling of a recall by the supplier of its frozen shredded hash browns sold under the “Great Value” brand.

According to Walmart, the recall by supplier Lamb Weston covers Great Value 64-ounce Frozen Shredded Hash Browns with a UPC number of 7874215557 and printed dates of July 25, July 26 and September 14, 2023.

Description UPC Affected Date Codes Great Value 64 oz Frozen Shredded Hashbrowns 7874215557 7/25/20237/26/20239/14/2023

The problem is reports of the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause food poisoning.

“Your prompt action to this notice is strongly encouraged. If this product is still in your possession do not consume it. Please discard it and visit any Walmart store for a full refund,” Walmart’s email message indicated.

“At Walmart, we adhere to strict food safety controls and work with our suppliers to ensure that we provide you with safe, quality products. The supplier is cooperating fully with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to resolve the issue.,” the email noted.

The message was sent to Walmart customers Monday evening who, according to the company’s records, had purchased the hash browns after February 1.

The recall, at this time, does not appear to have been made in a widespread, public manner outside Walmart’s email message, and it does not yet appear on federal Food and Drug Administration or US Department of Agriculture food recall lists.

Consumers with questions can contact the company that produced the hashbrowns for Walmart, Lamb Weston, at 1-888-912-9070 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

Consumers with additional questions may also contact the Walmart Customer Care Center through the contact form at: http://help.walmart.com/app/grocery.