BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Residents in one city are getting the opportunity to voice their opinion when it comes to their water utility bills.

Bismarck Public Works is looking to update water utility rates, and the division wants the public’s input. The last time rates were updated were back in 2018. Officials say utility rates are extremely critical, because they help provide safe and reliable drinking water to everyone.

“We want to bring out all this information for our residents so they have a better understanding of how we are billing and then provide direction if there needs to be any changes on how we are billing. If people are comfortable on how we are billing, we really want that feedback. If people are not comfortable with how we are doing it now, we want that feedback as well,” said Michelle Klose, Director of Utility Operations.

Public Works Utility Operations are hosting a pair of interactive, public information open houses to educate residents on their utility rate choices.

