MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The Ward County Commission is asking Governor Doug Burgum to make it a priority to turn U.S. Highway 52 between Minot and Voltaire into a four-lane road, perhaps as early as this year.

Right now, the North Dakota Highway Department is planning to add passing lanes in specific areas of the highway during the 2023 road construction season.

However, in a letter to the governor adopted at its March 7 meeting, the commission says that’s not enough to solve the problem on a two-lane road that is carrying double the truck traffic from 2007 and 20 percent more car traffic than 2020.

Further, the commission says in its proposed request, the North Dakota Department of Transportation 2019-2020 Rural Highway Crash Map shows the Minot to Voltaire two-lane segment has a high volume of weighted crashes per mile compared to other state and U.S. highways. That segment also has the highest crashes per miles for the entire U.S. 54 corridor.

In 2007, the North Dakota Legislature passed a bill directing the state transportation department to develop a four-lane alternative when it develops an environmental document for the next major construction project for U.S. 52 from Minot to Voltaire.

The Ward County Commission will ask the governor to make that 15-year-old legislation a priority so the four-lane can be built as soon as possible.