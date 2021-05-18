Ward County commissioners approve Sawyer bridge replacement

As the 10th anniversary of the 2011 flood approaches, more work continues in order to provide flood protection.

At Tuesday’s Ward County Commission meeting, commissioners approved replacing bridge in Sawyer.

The Souris River Joint board is making the bridge on County Road 23 taller, wider and longer so more water can flow under it.

In 2011, a portion of the road north of the bridge flooded out.

The Ward County engineer says the goal is to add more options for people to cross the river if a flood were to happen.

The bridge is used for residential and agricultural purposes.

“Not every access across the river will be open during a major flood event. But this is a big step forward in making sure there is more resiliency in our transportation system,” said Dana Larsen.

Larsen says engineers are designing the new bridge. Construction will start when funding becomes available. No date has been set.