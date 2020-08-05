Ward County resident finds 4 pounds of meth in abandoned USPS package

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a package of methamphetamine found over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a call Friday night where a man found an abandoned USPS package on the street. He opened it and found 4 pounds of meth inside.

The department is currently investigating where the package came from, and with a recent spike in drug overdoses, are urging people to be sure to call authorities first.

“If you find a suspicious package in your yard or near your driveway, you should call and alert us that there is something suspicious in the yard whether than opening it up yourself,” said Sheriff Robert Roed.

According to the North Dakota-Minnesota USPS Inspector, they uncovered 3,221 cases of drugs being shipped through the mail in 2018.