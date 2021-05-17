Ward County Sheriff’s Department, local automotive shops teaming up to prevent catalytic converter thefts

Due to a rise in catalytic converter thefts in our area, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department is teaming up with local automotive shops to take steps toward theft prevention.

Five Minot automotive businesses can now place a heat-resistant spray paint and/or engrave your license plate number onto your catalytic converter free of charge while your car is in for service with this new partnership.

If your converter is stolen, the marking will help alert scrap purchasers and law enforcement that it may be stolen.

The following businesses are participating:

Northwest Tire

Tires Plus

Westlie Ford

The Muffler Shop

Minot Automotive Center

The sheriff’s department says there have been 10 catalytic converters reported stolen in our jurisdiction so far this year.