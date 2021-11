The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance finding a missing 42-year-old woman.

Mandy Fulsebakke was last seen on Tuesday evening. She’s approximately 5’7″ and 160 pounds.

She was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion with North Dakota plates 541ADR, similar to the photo below.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, call 701-857-6500.