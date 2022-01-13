Ward County Sheriff’s Department seeks funds to upgrade crime lab

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department responded to about 19,000 calls in 2021 and more than 1,000 of those calls were referred to the department’s crime scene investigators.

Such cases require investigators to preserve evidence for analysis sometimes outside the department. That is why the department is applying to receive at least $9,000 for an evidence drying cabinet.

The funds from the Justice Assistance Grant program would also be used to buy crime scene barriers. The JAG program is a valuable funding source for the Minot area law enforcement.

“A few years back we got a camera system that took basically a virtual walk-through of a crime scene. Last year we focused on an alternate light source that can help in crim scene processing; turning off the lights looking for evidence that you normally can’t see. And now this year, we’re applying for the drying cabinet for evidence and crime scene barriers,” said Capt. Jason Craft.

JAG is a federal program that provides funding assistance to state and local law enforcement departments.