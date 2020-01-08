Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Warrant Out for suspect in Bismarck murder case

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of killing, and conspiring to kill a Bismarck man.

Earl Howard is charged in Burleigh County court with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

Howard is accused of killing 42-year-old Chad Entzel in Bismarck on Dec. 31. KX News has been following this story since the house fire where Entzel’s body was discovered on Jan. 2.

At this time, Howard is not in custody.

Howard is from Belwood, Ontario in Canada. The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe the public is directly at risk.

You are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement with information.

See the links below for previous coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

Wanted Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Murder Suspect"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Balancing Goat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing Goat"

Cold Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather"

Logan Co Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Co Crash"

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"

Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind"

Turtle Lake Senate Youth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Lake Senate Youth"

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge