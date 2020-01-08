Warrant Out for suspect in Bismarck murder case

A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of killing, and conspiring to kill a Bismarck man.

Earl Howard is charged in Burleigh County court with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

Howard is accused of killing 42-year-old Chad Entzel in Bismarck on Dec. 31. KX News has been following this story since the house fire where Entzel’s body was discovered on Jan. 2.

At this time, Howard is not in custody.

Howard is from Belwood, Ontario in Canada. The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe the public is directly at risk.

You are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement with information.

