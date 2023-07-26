BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A KX viewer spotted it briefly on a weather cam shot during the Sunday night newscast around 10:15 p.m. A streak across the right side of the video, like an aircraft in flight that seemed to be on fire and trailing smoke.

Then the screen went to a commercial and that was the last of the image.

The viewer was concerned it might have been a plane in trouble.

We found and clipped the 14-second image seen by the viewer and shared it via email with Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug, who was kind enough to investigate.

He noted there were no reports on the night of July 23 of any planes in the area suffering from fire and smoke while in flight.

After taking a close look at the video, he said his best guess was that the image might have been of “wingtip vortices,” circular patterns of rotating air left behind an aircraft’s wing as it generates lift. Normally, the phenomena is not visible, but smoke or haze in the air can show the air movement.

And the flashes of light that looked like fire? It’s the aircraft’s navigation, or running lights appearing periodically through the haze in the vortices.

In the end, nothing out of the ordinary. No fire. No smoke. No unexplained aerial phenomena.

Just an interesting 14 seconds caught by a sharp-eyed KX viewer.

Take a look and see what you think.