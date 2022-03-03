A Washburn farmer accused of crop insurance fraud over a three-year period will head to trial in April.

In documents filed on Feb. 2, U.S. Attorney Nicholas Chase says Kent Pfaff committed crop insurance fraud between Jan. 1, 2017, and June 1, 2020. He was arraigned Thursday, where a judge set a jury trial for April 19 at 9 a.m. in Bismarck.

Below are examples from Chase where Pfaff falsely represented and caused another to falsely represent information to the United States Department of Agriculture and the Risk Management Agency/Federal Crop Insurance Corporation:

Between on or about Dec. 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, Pfaff knowingly provided false information regarding his crop insurance claims to Sheldon Crop Insurance Agency, FMH Ag Risk Insurance Company, Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa and a Farmers Mutual Hail insurance adjuster

In 2019, B.B. and E.B. worked as custom combiners for Pfaff and harvested crops on his farmlands. E.B. logged production totals from each field belonging to Pfaff that B.B. and E.B. had harvested using their grain cart scales and a notepad

On or about Jan. 2, 2020, E.B. sent Pfaff an email containing an electronic spreadsheet with B.B.’s 2019 grain cart harvest data for Pfaff’s farming operation

On or about Jan. 3, 2020, Pfaff submitted a Notice of Damage or Loss form, with Claim Number 59464, to FMH Ag Risk Insurance Company. In this Notice of Damage or Loss, Pfaff claimed his soybeans were damaged by “cold wet weather” with a date of damage of Oct. 10, 2019. Pfaff did not provide the insurance company with the harvest records he received from E.B. via email

On or about April 17, 2020, Pfaff knowingly listed and affirmed false wheat, corn and soybean “Production To Count” and “Production Per Acre” amounts on production summary worksheets, including for Claim Number 59464; As examples, on a production summary worksheet for Claim Number 59464, Pfaff falsely represented and affirmed statements including, but not limited to, that: He represented that he harvested 529 bushels of soybeans from 138.35 acres on McLean County, North Dakota, unit 0001-0048 OU, for a production per acre value of 3.82 bushels to understate the yield amount to increase the insurance indemnity. However, on this same production summary worksheet, Pfaff represented that the 16.60 acres of unharvested soybeans on McLean County, North Dakota, unit 0001-0048 OU, amounted to 395.1 bushels of soybeans for a production per acre value of 23.80 bushels He represented that he harvested 408.20 bushels of soybeans from 81.94 acres on McLean County, North Dakota, unit 0001-00110 OU, for a production per acre value of 4.98 bushels to understate the yield amount to increase the insurance indemnity. However, on this same production summary worksheet, Pfaff represented that the 11.8 acres of unharvested soybeans on McLean County, North Dakota, unit 0001-00110 OU, amounted to 250.20 bushels of soybeans for a production per acre value of 21.2 bushels He represented that he harvested 1,184.30 bushels of soybeans from 297.63 acres on McLean County, North Dakota, unit 0001-00111 OU, for a production per acre value of 3.98 bushels to understate the yield amount to increase the insurance indemnity. However, on this same production summary worksheet, Pfaff represented that the 7.11 acres of unharvested soybeans on McLean County, North Dakota, unit 0001-00111 OU, amounted to 153.80 bushels of soybeans for a production per acre value of 21.6 bushels He represented that he harvested 19,829.80 bushels of corn from 125.16 acres on McLean County, North Dakota, unit 0001-0038 OU, for a production per acre value of 158.44 bushels. However, on this same production summary worksheet, Pfaff represented that he harvested 4,352.70 bushels of corn from 173.72 acres on McLean County, North Dakota, unit 0001-0032 OU, for a production per acre value of 25.06 bushels. Units 0001-0038 OU and 0001-0032 OU are approximately one mile apart

On or about April 17, 2020, Pfaff knowingly signed and certified these production summary worksheet records on FMH Ag Risk Insurance Company forms entitled “Required Statements, Multiple Peril Crop Insurance,” in the names of Kent Pfaff, Steven Pfaff and Christopher Stork, for units farmed in McLean and Sheridan Counties, North Dakota

The information contained in B.B.’s electronic spreadsheet containing grain cart harvest data for Pfaff’s farming operation, which was emailed to Pfaff on Jan. 2, 2020, is different than the information he listed and affirmed, on April 17, 2020, on his production summary worksheets; In violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1014 and 2

Judge Daniel Hovland will preside over the three-day trial.

The two witnesses in this case, B.B. and E.B., were identified only by their initials in the indictment.