WASHBURN, N.D. (KXNET) — A Washburn, North Dakota farmer has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a crop insurance fraud case.

Previously, authorities accused 59-year old Kent Pfaff of providing false information to crop insurance companies and the U.S. Agriculture Department to receive increased payments. Pfaff originally pleaded not guilty, but has since changed this to a guilty plea. He will now be sentenced in March.

Federal prosecutors are recommending Pfaff be sentenced to three years of supervised release, along with demanding he pay nearly $380,000 in restitution to the Agriculture Department’s Risk Management Agency.