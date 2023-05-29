U.S. Air Force veteran Rick Richard salutes the flag during the national anthem at Washburn’s Memorial Day service.

WASHBURN, N.D. (KXNET)– This Memorial Day, people in Washburn also showed up to remember our fallen heroes during a very special service.

For this year’s ceremony, Washburn’s American Legion Post 12 chapter welcomed families for its 140th Memorial Day program. That included performances by the recently named Governor’s Band — along with Staff Sergeant David Passmore from the North Dakota Army National Guard, who was invited to give the keynote address.

“This is one of the biggest days for our American Legion in Washburn that we have during the year,” said retired U.S. Army Veteran Tom Merkel. “Putting on the Memorial Day service, our attendance runs around 400 every year, which is a good turnout.”

“You know, just to see that spirit on a day like today, remembering those we’ve lost, both military and personal — people in our lives, family members we’ve lost,” says Passmore. “I think today is just as important for them as well.”

Monday’s service in Washburn also included a roll call of service dead, along with a tribute to prisoners of war and those listed as missing in action.