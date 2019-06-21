WATCH: Cold air funnels form near Watford City

We have been hearing that tornadoes are touching down in the Watford City area. THIS IS NOT TRUE.

There have been reports of funnel clouds. These funnel clouds are what we call “cold air funnels” which are quite different from tornadoes that occur with supercell thunderstorms.

They generally do not touch down. However, in rare cases they can touch down. If this occurs, warnings will be issued and we will be the first to let you know.

Wendy Bond

The Watford City Police Department had this to say:

At 1:14 P.M. State Radio received multiple 911 calls of a tornado on the ground just north of Watford City. Law Enforcement was able to confirm two funnel clouds just northeast of Watford City. Due to the proximity to town, WCPD activated the tornado sirens to alert residents. As of 1:45 P.M. the storm has passed and law enforcement has not seen any more funnel clouds in the area. Businesses can resume normal operation. Please keep an eye on the weather for quickly changing conditions.

Those new to Watford City, when a severe storm occurs the Watford City Civic Center (213 2nd St NE – Attached to City Hall and the Library) will open up as an emergency storm shelter. If you are in a camper or in a place where there is no safe area for you, please do not hesitate to go to the shelter.