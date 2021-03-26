Watch: Ever Given wedged at Suez Canal, maritime traffic piles up

Top Stories

The Ever Given ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal waterway.

Maritime traffic has grown to more than 200 vessels outside the Suez Canal and others have begun changing course as dredgers are working frantically to free the giant container ship that has been stuck sideways in the waterway since Tuesday.

According to AP, one expert says freeing the Ever Given could take up to a week in the best-case scenario. The Suez Canal Authority said it welcomed international offers to help free the vessel, including one from the United States, although it did not say what kind of assistance was offered.

