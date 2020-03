Governor announces the first case of novel coronavirus in North Dakota. The man is in his 60's and has traveled out of state. He was in contact with someone who has tested positive. The positive test has been sent to the CDC. The state is working to see who has been in contact with the patient. That will help stop the spread of COVID-19. North Dakota's first case is travel-related, which Governor Burgum says is helpful.

14 tests remain pending in the state at this time.